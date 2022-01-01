Large image of stand-Up comic Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster

Born: July 1
Next Tour Date

Friday | May 20
10:15PM
Syracuse Funny Bone
Syracuse, NY
See all tour dates for Fortune Feimster

Works

Records

Specials (and other video)
2014 The Half Hour: Fortune Feimster
2013 Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

Books (by and about)

Biography

Fortune Feimster made her national TV debut in 2010 on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, where she finished as a semi-finalist. That same year she was selected to perform in the New Faces showcase at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. Now Fortune is a full-time writer and roundtable regular on the E! Network’s popular late night talk show, “Chelsea Lately,” with Chelsea Handler. She’s also a cast member on the second season of Handler’s scripted series, “After Lately.” In her spare time, Fortune travels the country doing stand-up, but can be seen on a weekly basis at the Hollywood Improv and the World Famous Comedy Store. She is also a highly accomplished sketch comedian and improv artist, and is an alumna of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, which boasts other such alumni as Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Lisa Kudrow.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter