31.4%
No records by this comedian.
|2014
|The Half Hour: Fortune Feimster
|2013
|Funny as Hell (Season 3)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
No books by or about this comedian.
Fortune Feimster made her national TV debut in 2010 on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, where she finished as a semi-finalist. That same year she was selected to perform in the New Faces showcase at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. Now Fortune is a full-time writer and roundtable regular on the E! Network’s popular late night talk show, “Chelsea Lately,” with Chelsea Handler. She’s also a cast member on the second season of Handler’s scripted series, “After Lately.” In her spare time, Fortune travels the country doing stand-up, but can be seen on a weekly basis at the Hollywood Improv and the World Famous Comedy Store. She is also a highly accomplished sketch comedian and improv artist, and is an alumna of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, which boasts other such alumni as Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Lisa Kudrow.