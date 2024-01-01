Large image of stand-Up comic Kyle Kinane

Kyle Kinane

Born: December 23, 1976
BlueMeter: Risqué
13 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 25
7:30PM
Comedy @ The Carlson
Rochester, NY
See all tour dates for Kyle Kinane

Works

Records
2016 Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil

Features multiple comedians
2016 Loose in Chicago
2015 Sold Out, Suck It! - EP

EP of material unreleased from "I Like His Old Stuff Better.”
2015 "I Liked His Old Stuff Better"
2013 HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Compilation. Features multiple artists.
2013 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One

Features multiple comedians
2012 Whiskey Icarus
2010 Death of the Party

Specials (and other video)
2016 Kyle Kinane: Loose in Chicago
2016 This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2015 Kyle Kinane: "I Liked His Old Stuff Better"
2014 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Horror Stories

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2012 Kyle Kinane: Whiskey Icarus
2012 Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.
2012 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One

Features multiple comedians
2011 Funny as Hell (Season 1)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2011 Comedy Central Presents Kyle Kinane
2011 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.
2010 Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians
2009 The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Kyle hails from Addison, Illinois.

The London Evening Standard described Kinane as: “a bleak, misanthropic Ernest Hemingway look-alike with a penchant for suicide jokes.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram