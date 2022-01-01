Large image of stand-Up comic Yannis Pappas

Yannis Pappas

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
1 

Next Tour Date

Friday | September 16
8:00PM
Yannis Pappas, Paul Virzi, Joe DeRosa, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with  Joe DeRosa, Bonnie McFarlane,

Works

Records
2021 Andrew Schulz Presents - Yannis Pappas: Blowing the Light
2016 Let Me Be Yannis

Specials (and other video)
2014 The Half Hour Yannis Pappas

Biography

Yannis can be seen every night on the new ABC/Univision network Fusion, where he hosts Fusion Live.  Yannis has been featured on Comedy Central, VH1’s Best Week Ever and Good Morning America on ABC. He tours the world doing stand up comedy and is known for his immensely popular characters Mr. Panos and Maurica. Along with Director Jesse Scaturro, he is the co-founder of the comedy production company Ditch Films.

Links:   Twitter Instagram