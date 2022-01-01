Yannis Pappas

Biography

Yannis can be seen every night on the new ABC/Univision network Fusion, where he hosts Fusion Live. Yannis has been featured on Comedy Central, VH1’s Best Week Ever and Good Morning America on ABC. He tours the world doing stand up comedy and is known for his immensely popular characters Mr. Panos and Maurica. Along with Director Jesse Scaturro, he is the co-founder of the comedy production company Ditch Films.