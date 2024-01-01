Biography

Andrew Santino just finished shooting the feature THE DISASTER ARTIST starring and directed by James Franco. He also finsihed shooting the SHOWTIME pilot I’M DYING UP HERE exec produced by Jim Carey and directed by Jonathan Levine. Previously, Santino was the star of ABC’s comedy MIXOLOGY.

His COMEDY CENTRAL HALF HOUR standup special was just released along side his debut album SAY NO MORE on COMEDY CENTRAL RECORDS. He also is a regular guest on COMEDY CENTRAL’S @ MIDNIGHT with Chris Hardwick. He made his standup debut on ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY and since has performed standup on CONAN and THE MELTDOWN with Jonah and Kumail. Santino headlined at Montreal’s JUST FOR LAUGHS comedy festival as well as SXSW and numerous clubs across the country.

Andrew got his start acting and writing on the final season of PUNK’D for MTV and his since then he has guest starred on ADULT SWIM’S CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, NETFLIX’S ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, HBO’S FAMILY TREE, NBC’s THE OFFICE, FX’s THE LEAGUE and HULU’s DEADBEAT.