Big Jay Oakerson

Born: December 7, 1977
AKA: Jay Oakerson
Blue Meter: Dirty
Next Tour Date

Thursday | August 11
8:00PM
Helium Comedy Club Buffalo
Buffalo, NY
See all tour dates for Big Jay Oakerson

Works

Records
2018 The Crowd Work Sessions: I Promised Myself I Wouldn't Ask
2016 Live At Webster Hall
2014 The Crowd Work Sessions: What’s Your F@!?#ng Deal?!
2013 Urban Myth Comedy Storytelling
2009 An American Storyteller

Specials (and other video)
2016 This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2016 Big Jay Oakerson: Live at Webster Hall
2015 This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2014 Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 1
2014 Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2013 Urban Myth Comedy Storytelling

Features multiple comedians
2012 Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2008 Comedy Central Presents Big Jay Oakerson
2005 P. Diddy Presents the Bad Boys Comedy (Season 1)

Features multiple comedians
2004 Premium Blend (Season 8)

Features multiple comedians

Biography

Comedian Big Jay Oakerson currently has a new full length, digital-only album, “An American Storyteller” on Comedy Central Records. Oakerson’s story-based style of stand-up comedy got its start after a series of dead-end jobs, including driving strippers and escorts around his hometown of Philly. Now the New York City resident has made comedy his full-time job, flooring audiences with true tales of odd threesomes and bizarre sexual encounters. “An American Storyteller,” recorded at Stand-Up New York, is an one-hour onslaught of unbridled awesomeness and raunchy rock n’ roll hilarity.


Oakerson is recognized from many of his television appearances, most recently on the hit IFC show “Z-Rock,” where he received critical acclaim for his performance as “Neil,” the sexually ambiguous owner of a NYC rock club. His television credits include Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend, ” “Comedy Central Presents” and “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, ” along with multiple appearances on BET’s “Comic View” and HBO’s “P. Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy. “


The past summers for Jay have been busy ones—he performed stand-up comedy for over a quarter of a million screaming rock n’ roll fans by hosting Jager’s Korn tour and Rock Star Energy Drink’s Mayhem Fest. Jay wowed for a fourth time at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, performing on (and closing) the “Nasty Show”—a festival favorite—and took his performance to a whole new level with the debut of his solo show “The American Storyteller.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram