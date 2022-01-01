Biography

John Mulaney claims to have made an early start in performing comedy, joining a Chicago sketch group called “Rugrats” (no relation to the Nickelodeon show) when he was 7.

From there, Mulaney grew up with his feet in both the past and the present in comedy, being both a devotee of “The Simpsons” along with listening to old tapes of radio shows from Jack Benny and the duo Bob & Ray. Mulaney distinct voice harkens in way back to some of those radio entertainers.

Mulaney was also a fan of “I Love Lucy” and his first aspirations were to become a band leader like Desi Arnaz, even taking drum lessons.

Mulaney attended college at Georgetown University, at a time when many other aspiring and ambitious comedians were also attending, among them Mike Birbiglia and Nick Kroll. He soon joined an improv group which was being directed by Kroll. Mulaney’s stand-up began a little later in his senior year, appearing at open mike at clubs like the D.C. Improv.

The young comic soon moved to New York to take part of the downtown open mike scene, getting up on stage as much as possible in his first year in the city.

For part of his young life, Mulaney was an alcoholic. Though he’s given up drinking, Mulaney sometimes talks about his “drunkard” experiences on stage, but on occasion audiences are a little uncertain about how to take them, assuming that the clean cut appearing comic is putting them on.

Comedy Central embraced Mulaney early, putting him on the first season of their rising comic showcase “Live at Gotham,” appearing in an episode hosted by Patton Oswalt. In 2009, Comedy Central Records released his first album “The Top Part” and soon afterwards also broadcasted his first solo half-hour special, “Comedy Central Presents John Mulaney.”

Besides performing at clubs and college across the country, John Mulaney has taken part of several comedy tour including the Comedians of Comedy Tour and opening for Mike Birbiglia during his Secret Public Journal Live Tour. Mulaney has also performed stand-up on the late night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Besides stand-up, Mulaney was a regular panelist on the earlier incarnation of VH1’s “Best Week Ever.” John Miulaney has also served as a writer on several TV shows including the inaugural season of “Important Things with Demetri Martin.” Mulaney also wrote for “Saturday Night Live.”