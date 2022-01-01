John Mulaney on DNA It was really easy to get away with murder before they knew about DNA… What was a murder investigation like in 1935? One cop would just walk in and be like, "Detective, we found a pool of the killer's blood in that hallway." And he would just be like, "Gross."

John Mulaney on Jews Jews don't daydream. 'Cause folks are after them and they gotta stay sharp. They haven't let their minds wander since Egypt.

John Mulaney on Obsolescence I was once on the phone with Blockbuster Video, which is a very old-fashioned sentence. That's like when your Gram would be ike, "We'd all go play jacks by the soda fountain." And you're like, "Nobody knows what you're talking about, you idiot."