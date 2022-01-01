Biography

Daniel Tosh grew up in Titusville, Florida with his brother and two sisters. Tosh was born in Germany. His father was a preacher and his mother a nurse.

Tosh began performing stand-up while attending the University of Central Florida after a late night talk with a friend. Tosh saw stand-up as a route past a nine to five gig that he had no interesting in living.

His first time performing stand-up was actually at a music open mic, where he describes his act as having unintended accompaniment by rim shots from one of the band’s drummers. He began to frequent open mics in Orlando, particularly the comedy club Bonkers.

Tosh graduated in 1996 with a degree in marketing (a selection he claims he made because he thought it would be “the easiest”). Daniel continued to devote himself to stand-up, eventually attracting interest from the former manager for comic Bill Hicks. The manager had not taken on a client since Hicks’ death. Tosh also soon generated enough interest for him to be invited in 1998 to the New Faces show at the Just For Laugh Comedy Festival in Montreal.

At age 23 Tosh decided to best continue his comedy career he would need to either move to New York or Los Angeles. An avid surfer, Tosh chose LA. (Tosh continues to surf today at his home in Hermosa Beach.)

His first introduction to a national TV audience was in 2001, as a guest on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman. He’s since done all of the major late night talk shows including the Tonight Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Late Late Show (Craig Kilorn version). Recently, Tosh has expressed interest in having his own talk show himself.

2005 saw the release of Tosh’s first CD, called “True Stories That I Made Up.”

In June of 2007, Daniel Tosh’s first hour special entitled “Daniel Tosh: Completely Serious” debuted on Comedy Central.

Daniel Tosh regularly turns over material, perhaps even faster than necessary as a touring comic. By continually introducing new material into his act, Tosh believe it keep him freshm engaged and sane.

He’s a regular performer at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, where he often works out new material.

Tosh, when not touring, resides in Los Angeles.