Biography

Robert Kelly is one of today’s hottest young rising stars in the Stand-up comedy scene. This native from Boston started his career in a sketch comedy group before going solo six years ago. Since then, Robert has been in high demand for clubs and colleges across the country.

When Robert takes the stage, a non-stop energy is exuded that grabs the audience’s full attention and never let’s go! Always keeping his act fresh and new, his cutting edge humor and strong dynamic presence keeps you laughing into the next joke.

Robert’s routine consists of mischievous and playful situations from that we can all relate to. From the growing years, to college and relationships, Robert is an expert in highlighting the strange behaviors of people.



Comedy is a small part of the Robert Kelly repertoire. In the last couple years Robert has filmed three independent films, including “Last Night at Eddie’s”, “The Koala Bear Kid”, and “Dating Games”.

Robert just recently guest-starred with Denis Leary in ABC’s sitcom, “The Job” and was featured on Comedy Central’s, “Premium Blend”.

His television credits include: “Adrenaline Run” (a television pilot filmed last summer for 20th Century Fox), MTV’s “The Jim Breuer Show”, Comedy Central, NBC’s “Friday Night Videos”, the Burley Bear Network, Law and order, Carson Daly show on NBC “Stand-up/Stand-up”, ABC’s “America’s Most Wanted”, and Caroline’s Comedy.

Robert currently resides in New York City Baby.