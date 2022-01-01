Large image of stand-Up comic Nick Thune

ComedyDB

Nick Thune

Born: December 8, 1979
Blue Meter: Tame
4 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

44.8%

Next Tour Date

Saturday | September 3
8:00PM
The Comedy Store - Belly Room
Los Angeles, CA
Buy

with Kim Congdon, Shapel Lacey, Nurse Blake

See all tour dates for Nick Thune

Works

Records
2017 Good Guy
2014 Folk Hero
2010 Thick Noon (Live)

Specials (and other video)
2016 Nick Thune: Good Guy
2016 This Is Not Happening: Drugs

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2015 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with All the Spitting

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2014 Nick Thune: Folk Hero
2012 Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2009 The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians
2008 Comedy Central Presents Nick Thune

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Nick Thune, comedian / actor, hails from the Great Northwest (Seattle), where he spent his early years growing up. Nick’s absurdest view and deadpan wit combined with the soothing lull of his guitar, have distinguished his unique style of comedy. He has appeared on the Tonight Show 8 times, and on each occasion, he won. Nick has also appeared on Conan, The Late Show w/ Jimmy Fallon and has his own Comedy Central Special.

Thick Noon, Nick’s debut album, was released on Comedy Central Records in 2010 and was included in amazon.com’s “Best of 2010 Comedy Albums”. Nick can be seen in Mike Judge’s movie “Extract” and the independent film “Highway 61 Re: Revisited” opposite Tobin Bell. Thune’s other film credits include “Spring Breakdown” and “Unaccompanied Minors”.

Nick has created two web series for Comedy Central, “iThunes” and “NicksBigShow.com”. Currently, Nick is touring the country changing lives one joke at a time.

Also Liked…

Patrice O’Neal

Patrice O’Neal
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
Hannibal Buress

Hannibal Buress
Eugene Mirman

Eugene Mirman
Anthony Jeselnik

Anthony Jeselnik
Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram