Doug Benson

Born: July 2, 1964
Blue Meter: Tame
68 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | September 17
4:20PM
Doug Loves Movies!
Dynasty Typewriter
Los Angeles, CA
with  Amy Miller,

Works

Records
2015 Doug Dynasty
2015 Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships 3
2015 Promotional Tool
2015 Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued 3
2015 Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued 2
2015 Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued...
2014 420 Hour Stand-Up

Features multiple comedians
2014 Gateway Doug 2: Forced Fun
2014 Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships 2
2013 Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships
2013 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 22
2013 Gateway Doug
2013 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 20
2013 Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships 3
2013 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 19
2012 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 18
2012 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 17
2012 Smug Life

Two shows. The first "Uncooked", the second "Cooked"
2012 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 16
2012 Doug Loves Movies: N.Y.C. IV: The Final Conflict
2012 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 15
2012 Doug Loves Movies: Back in Portland (Live)
2012 Doug Loves Movies: Back in Minneapolis
2012 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 14
2012 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast, Episode 13
2012 The Benson Interruption - The Podcast, Episode 12
2012 Doug Loves Movies: Live in Sacramento
2012 Doug Loves Movies: Live in Las Vegas
2011 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 10
2011 Doug Loves Movies: Live in Minneapolis
2011 Doug Loves Movies: N.Y.C. III (Live)
2011 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 7
2011 Doug Loves Movies: Live in Baltimore
2011 Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships 2 (Live)
2011 Potty Mouth
2011 Doug Loves Movies: Back in Chicago (Live)
2011 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 5
2011 Doug Loves Movies: Back in N.Y.C. (Live)
2011 Doug Loves Movies: Live in Philly
2011 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 4
2011 Doug Loves Movies: Back in the Pacific Northwest (Live)
2011 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 3
2011 Doug Loves Movies: Live in Portland
2011 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast, Episode 2
2011 The Benson Interruption: The Podcast
2010 Doug Loves Movies: Live in N.Y.C.
2010 Doug Loves Movies: Live in Orange County
2010 Doug Loves Movies: Live in Chicago
2010 Doug Loves Movies: Live in the Pacific Northwest
2010 Hypocritical Oaf
2009 Unbalanced Load
2008 Doug Benson: Professional Humoredian
2007 Comedy Death-Ray

This album is a compilation, featuring multiple artists.
2005 A Stash Of Stand-Up Comedy

Features marijuana-themed tracks from multiple artists.
2004 The Marijuana-Logues

Specials (and other video)
2014 Doug Benson: Doug Dynasty
2014 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with Betrayal

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2012 The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled
2010 The Benson Interrruption

Hybrid where Doug Benson interrupts other comedians' acts
2010 Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians
2009 Comedy Central Presents Doug Benson 2
2009 The High Road with Doug Benson
2009 420 Hour Stand-Up
2008 Super High Me
2007 The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour

Special features multiple performers
2007 Last Comic Standing 5
2005 World Comedy Tour 2005
2004 Comedy Central Presents Doug Benson
2001 Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
2000 Premium Blend (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)
2012 The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies

Features multiple contributors
2005 The Marijuana-logues: Everything About Pot That We Could Remember

Biography

Doug Benson began performing stand-up in San Francisco when he was 22 years old, after some friends pushed him to try it out.

With comics Arj Barker and Tony Camin, Benson co-created the show “The Marijuana-Logues” -  a play on Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues.” Except, obviously, about weed. The show was well reviewed and found an enthusiastic audience, running for a year Off-Broadway in New York. “The Marijuana-Logues” was later turned into both a CD and book.

Surprisingly, despite his connection with pot, Benson did not actually try the drug until he was 27 years old. In 2006, he was named “Stoner of the Year” by High Times magazine. Benson resides in California, which has a law allowing medical marijuana. Benson has a card that certifies he can use pot for medicinal purposes.

Benson is now at work on a film called “Super High Me”, which will document him abstaining from using marijuna for 30 days and then spending 30 days using the drug every single day.

Benson is a regular on VH-1’s “Best Week Ever.”

During auditions for season five of “Last Comic Standing”, Benson failed to make the cut to perform when he tried out in Los Angeles. Comic and talent scout Ant told him his performance lacked energy. Benson tried out again at the casting call in Minneapolis, performing the exact same set with what some might call a sarcastic amount of energy. Benson did make he cut that time and continued to perform well in each subsequent round.

