Doug Benson

with Amy Miller,
|2015
|Doug Dynasty
|2015
|Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships 3
|2015
|Promotional Tool
|2015
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued 3
|2015
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued 2
|2015
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued...
|2014
|420 Hour Stand-Up
Features multiple comedians
|2014
|Gateway Doug 2: Forced Fun
|2014
|Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships 2
|2013
|Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships
|2013
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 22
|2013
|Gateway Doug
|2013
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 20
|2013
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships 3
|2013
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 19
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 18
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 17
|2012
|Smug Life
Two shows. The first "Uncooked", the second "Cooked"
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 16
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: N.Y.C. IV: The Final Conflict
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 15
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in Portland (Live)
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in Minneapolis
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 14
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast, Episode 13
|2012
|The Benson Interruption - The Podcast, Episode 12
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Sacramento
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Las Vegas
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 10
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Minneapolis
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: N.Y.C. III (Live)
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 7
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Baltimore
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships 2 (Live)
|2011
|Potty Mouth
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in Chicago (Live)
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 5
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in N.Y.C. (Live)
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Philly
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 4
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in the Pacific Northwest (Live)
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 3
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Portland
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast, Episode 2
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast
|2010
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in N.Y.C.
|2010
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Orange County
|2010
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Chicago
|2010
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in the Pacific Northwest
|2010
|Hypocritical Oaf
|2009
|Unbalanced Load
|2008
|Doug Benson: Professional Humoredian
|2007
|Comedy Death-Ray
This album is a compilation, featuring multiple artists.
|2005
|A Stash Of Stand-Up Comedy
Features marijuana-themed tracks from multiple artists.
|2004
|The Marijuana-Logues
|2014
|Doug Benson: Doug Dynasty
|2014
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with Betrayal
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|2012
|The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled
|2010
|The Benson Interrruption
Hybrid where Doug Benson interrupts other comedians' acts
|2010
|Live at Gotham (Season 4)
Features multiple comedians
|2009
|Comedy Central Presents Doug Benson 2
|2009
|The High Road with Doug Benson
|2009
|420 Hour Stand-Up
|2008
|Super High Me
|2007
|The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour
Special features multiple performers
|2007
|Last Comic Standing 5
|2005
|World Comedy Tour 2005
|2004
|Comedy Central Presents Doug Benson
|2001
|Late Friday
Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
|2000
|Premium Blend (Season 4)
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies
Features multiple contributors
|2005
|The Marijuana-logues: Everything About Pot That We Could Remember
Doug Benson began performing stand-up in San Francisco when he was 22 years old, after some friends pushed him to try it out.
With comics Arj Barker and Tony Camin, Benson co-created the show “The Marijuana-Logues” - a play on Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues.” Except, obviously, about weed. The show was well reviewed and found an enthusiastic audience, running for a year Off-Broadway in New York. “The Marijuana-Logues” was later turned into both a CD and book.
Surprisingly, despite his connection with pot, Benson did not actually try the drug until he was 27 years old. In 2006, he was named “Stoner of the Year” by High Times magazine. Benson resides in California, which has a law allowing medical marijuana. Benson has a card that certifies he can use pot for medicinal purposes.
Benson is now at work on a film called “Super High Me”, which will document him abstaining from using marijuna for 30 days and then spending 30 days using the drug every single day.
Benson is a regular on VH-1’s “Best Week Ever.”
During auditions for season five of “Last Comic Standing”, Benson failed to make the cut to perform when he tried out in Los Angeles. Comic and talent scout Ant told him his performance lacked energy. Benson tried out again at the casting call in Minneapolis, performing the exact same set with what some might call a sarcastic amount of energy. Benson did make he cut that time and continued to perform well in each subsequent round.