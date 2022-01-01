Large image of stand-Up comic Marc Maron

Marc Maron

Born: September 27, 1963
Works

Records
2014 Thinky Pain
2011 This Has To Be Funny
2009 Final Engagement
2006 Tickets Still Available
2002 Not Sold Out

Specials (and other video)
2020 Marc Maron: End Times Fun
2017 Marc Maron: Too Real
2015 This Is Not Happening: Emergency

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2014 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Worst Jobs

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2014 Marc Maron: Thinky Pain
2013 Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2012 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3)
2010 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
2007 Comedy Central Presents Marc Maron 2
2001 Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
1998 Comedy Central Presents Marc Maron 1
1997 Comics Come Home 3
1996 Kickin' Aspen: Maximum Comedy

From the Aspen Comedy Festival. Also known as "Kicking Aspen: Extreme Comedy"
1996 HBO Comedy Half Hour: Marc Maron
1995 Comics Come Home
1992 The A-List

Books (by and about)
2017 Waiting for the Punch: Words to Live by from the WTF Podcast

with Brendan McDonald. Forward by John Oliver
2013 Attempting Normal
2001 The Jerusalem Syndrome: My Life as a Reluctant Messiah

Biography

Growing up, Maron would often watch Don Rickles and Buddy Hackett or listen to records by George Carlin and Richard Pryor, sparking his first interest in the art of stand-up.

Still it took a while to start performing. As a college freshman, Maron went to The Comic Strip in New York City to see a show and encountered Paul Reiser. He asked for advice about doing stand-up, and Reiser said, “You just gotta do it.”

Post college, Maron returned home to New Mexico. But it was only a quick stop, as he soon jumped in his car to move to Los Angeles. He ended up as a doorman for The Comedy Store and living in the home Mitzi Shore kept for comics (including Andrew Dice Clay). The lifestyle also led to substance abuse problems that eventually drove Maron from LA.

Maron moved to Boston. Maron discovered his brand of comedy there, and to this day considers himself a “Boston Comic.”

For his HBO special, Maron claims he did untested material, stuff he had not worked very often in front of a live audience.

Maron hosts the long running podcast WTF. WTF began in September of 2009 and is one of the most celebrated and respected podcasts in the medium, averaging 3 million downloads monthly. Maron produces the show from a studio in his home garage.

The show also sparked a half hour sitcom for IFC entitled “Maron”, where Maron plays a fictionalized version of himself. The show began its third season in May 2015.

In 2013 Maron released a book of essays entitled “Attempting Normal.”

