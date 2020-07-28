Microphone Background

Judy Gold

Born: November 15, 1962
Next Tour Date

Wednesday | July 27
8:00PM
No-Brainer Comedy Night
West Side Comedy Club
New York, NY
with  Sean Donnelly,

Works

Records
2019 Conduct Unbecoming
2018 Kill Me Now
2005 The Aristocrats (Original Soundtrack)
2004 Judith's Roommate Had A Baby
1996 Comic Relief VII

This album is a compilation, featuring multiple comics.
1996 20th Birthday of the Comedy Store

Specials (and other video)
2013 NickMom Night Out Season 2
2012 NickMom Night Out Season 1
2006 TBS Very Funny Stand-Up
2005 Wisecrack: Judy Gold
2005 The Aristocrats
2004 Comedy Central's Bar Mitzvah Bash!

This special features multiple performers
2003 Tough Crowd Stands Up with Colin Quinn
2000 Comedy Central Presents Judy Gold
1995 HBO Comedy Half Hour: Judy Gold
1992 The A-List

Books (by and about)
2020-07-28T07:00:00Z Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians, We Are All in Trouble
2007 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother

Biography

Judy Gold gets around. It’s pretty hard to miss Judy these days. She’s the saucy, gregarious host of HBO’s “At the Multiplex with Judy Gold” and is a regular fixture on Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn” and “Hollywood Squares.” She can often be seen gabbing with the girls on “The View” and reminiscing about the past and counting down the greatest videos and celebrity moments on “VH-1’s All Access.” Judy’s half hour special “Comedy Central Presents: Judy Gold” continues to receive high ratings as does Comedy Central’s recent special, “Tough Crowd Stands Up.”

And if you think Judy has forgotten her roots… think again. She was recently featured on the BBC and Comedy Central special, “The Heroes of Jewish Comedy,” and her one-person show about Jewish mothers, “G-d Doesn’t Pay Rent Here,” debuted to rave reviews at The Empty Space Theatre in Seattle. Judy also co-starred in the off-Broadway production of “The Vagina Monologues.”

On the small screen, Judy has appeared on a plethora of shows including “Sex & The City,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Law & Order”, “Law & Order, S.V.U.”, “The Drew Carey Show”, and “As The World Turns”, just to name a few. She also co-starred with Glenn Close in the CBS movie of the week, “The Ballad of Lucy Whipple.”

She is surely no stranger to awards, either. Judy won 2 Emmy Awards for writing and producing “The Rosie O’Donnell Show”, and she won a Cable Ace award for her own HBO half hour special. She was nominated twice for The American Comedy Award’s funniest female stand-up.

Judy Gold has produced one-woman show. Her first was “25 Questions for a Jewish Mother.” Her most recent is “Judy Gold is Mommy Queerest.” She continues to perform both around the country.

Judy lives in New York City with her two sons and tours theatres and comedy clubs around the country.

