Biography

Born and raised in the St. Paul area, Mitch Hedberg decided to start his own comedy career in South Florida. Not so much for the comedy scene, but for the sun. His landlord would drive him up and down the coast from club to club in his pick-up truck where Mitch would lie down in the back to avoid any of the negative conversations his landlord would try to have with him.

Mitch developed his style in Florida and decided to try it out on different audiences. He moved to Seattle and toured throughout the Pacific Northwest honing his act in front of the new audiences. While in Los Angeles, Mitch booked his first television appearance on MTV’s “Comikaze” by walking into the MTV offices and personally pitching himself to the talent coordinator. Many cable shows followed including A&E’s “Comedy on the Road,” Comedy Central’s “Comedy Product,” and NBC’s “Comedy Showcase” hosted by Louie Anderson.

In 1996, Mitch got his break with an invitation to perform at the prestigious Just for Laughs Montreal International Comedy Festival. His performances secured him a deal with a studio and a spot on “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Letterman enjoyed the set so much that he actually quoted one of Mitch’s bits later in the show.

Mitch’s stand-out performances on the Letterman show (on which he appeared 10 times) and at comedy festivals secured a development deal with FOX to create his own sitcom and prompted TIME magazine to proclaim him “the next Seinfeld” and The Hollywood Reporter to headline their review of the Festival, “Laughs are Loudest for Hedberg.”

Mitch also released two popular comedy CDs, “Strategic Grill Locations” and “Mitch All Together,” and he wrote and directed a film, “Las Enchiladas!” which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Known for his dry, observational wit and low-key style, Mitch Hedberg was a master of turning everyday details into brilliant one-liners:

“I got my hair highlighted, because I felt some strands were more important than others.”

“I wish I could play little league now. I’d be way better than before.”

“I think pickles are cucumbers that sold out.”

“A severed foot is the ultimate stocking stuffer.”

While he was frequently compared to the comedian Stephen Wright, Mitch’s style was indelibly unique and never could be imitated. He was truly one of a kind.

Unlike many comics who shy away from their fans’ attention, Mitch welcomed it. His official website encouraged fans to send in pictures of themselves posing with Mitch at his shows. One published anecdote tells of Mitch meeting a group of college students at a recent show in Florida who mentioned the stifling heat of their dorm room. Mitch knocked on their door the next morning with a brand-new air conditioner.

Mitch Hedberg was popular among his peers and had many friends in the comedy community. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune quoted close friend and comedian Doug Stanhope of The Man Show as saying “He was the greatest comedian ever.”

Mitch passed away in March, 2005 at the age of 37.

In September of 2008, Comedy Central Records released a posthumous Mitch Hedberg album entitled “Do You Believe in Gosh?” The album was recorded two months prior to his death and had 40 minutes of new material. Coinciding with the release was “Mitch Across America” - a series of live show featuring friends and followers of the comedian both performing stand-up and telling stories about the late comedian.