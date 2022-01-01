Large image of stand-Up comic Stavros Halkias

ComedyDB

Stavros Halkias

Born: February 11, 1989
Blue Meter: Risqué
1 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

?

More Votes Needed

Tour Dates

Tuesday | August 23
7:00PM
The Sultan Room at The Turk’s Inn
Brooklyn, NY
Buy
Tuesday | August 23
10:00PM
The Sultan Room at The Turk’s Inn
Brooklyn, NY
Buy
Thursday | August 25
8:00PM
Stavvy Warms Up!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy
Thursday | August 25
10:00PM
Stavvy Warms Up!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy
Thursday | September 8
8:00PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Friday | September 9
7:00PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Friday | September 9
9:45PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Saturday | September 10
7:00PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Saturday | September 10
9:45PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Friday | September 23
7:30PM
Pittsburgh Improv
Homestead, PA
Buy
Friday | September 23
9:45PM
Pittsburgh Improv
Homestead, PA
Buy
Saturday | September 24
7:00PM
Pittsburgh Improv
Homestead, PA
Buy
Saturday | September 24
9:30PM
Pittsburgh Improv
Homestead, PA
Buy
Sunday | September 25
7:00PM
Pittsburgh Improv
Homestead, PA
Buy
Thursday | October 6
8:00PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Thursday | October 6
10:15PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Friday | October 7
7:30PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Friday | October 7
9:45PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Saturday | October 8
7:30PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Saturday | October 8
9:45PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Sunday | October 9
6:00PM
Comedy Works South
Greenwood Village, CO
Buy
Wednesday | October 26
7:00PM
Palm Beach Improv
West Palm Beach, FL
Buy
Thursday | October 27
8:00PM
Miami Improv
Doral, FL
Buy
Friday | October 28
8:00PM
Miami Improv
Doral, FL
Buy
Friday | October 28
10:30PM
Miami Improv
Doral, FL
Buy
Friday | November 4
7:30PM
Richmond Funny Bone
Richmond, VA
Buy
Friday | November 4
10:00PM
Richmond Funny Bone
Richmond, VA
Buy
Saturday | November 5
7:00PM
Richmond Funny Bone
Richmond, VA
Buy
Saturday | November 5
9:45PM
Richmond Funny Bone
Richmond, VA
Buy
Thursday | December 15
7:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Buy
Friday | December 16
7:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Buy
Friday | December 16
9:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Buy
Saturday | December 17
7:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Buy
Saturday | December 17
9:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Buy

Biography

Stavros Halkias recently moved to New York City, hoping to get on television and buy his mother a nice house. After dabbling with comedy in college, he started performing regularly in his hometown of Baltimore, where he was named New Comedian of the Year in 2012. Since then he’s toured clubs, colleges, and independent shows across the U.S., been featured on XM Satellite radio, and become a regular on Robert Kelly’s You Know What Dude podcast. Here’s a list of some the great comedians he’s had the opportunity to work with: Tom Papa, Dave Attell, and Tig Notaro. Here’s a list of people that don’t approve of his comedy career: Emmanuel Halkias, his father.

Also Liked…

Dave Attell

Dave Attell
Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac
Vladimir Caamano

Vladimir Caamano
Dom Irrera

Dom Irrera
Dick Gregory

Dick Gregory
Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram