Sean Rouse

Born: 1975
Death: June 30, 2018
Works

Records
2007 Spilled Milk
2006 Something to Sell at Edinburgh
2006 The Unbookables: Morbid Obscenity

Specials (and other video)
2008 Down and Dirty with Jim Norton

2006 Dave Attell's Insomniac Tour
2003 Premium Blend (Season 7)

Biography

A native of Houston, Texas, Sean Rouse is a self-described stand-up comic, arthritic cripple, general fuck-up, and all-around sweetheart. He recently played the Dave Attell Insomniac Tour.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter