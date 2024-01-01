Videos
|2016
|Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|Tell Your Friends! The Concert Film! Soundtrack
Features multiple comedians
|2014
|Adam Devine's House Party Season 2: Adam Killed a Man
Features multiple comedians
|2013
|Kristen Schaal: Live at the Fillmore
|2012
|Funny as Hell (Season 2)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2011
|Tell Your Friends! The Concert Film!
Documentary / Concert Film on a Lower East Side alternative comedy show
|2010
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
|2009
|Comedy Central Presents Kristin Schaal
|2006
|Live at Gotham (Episode 102)
Features multiple performers
|2011
|Sexy Book of Sexy Sex
Written with comedy writer (and husband) Rich Blomquist
Kristen Schaal is one of the rising stars of the alternative comedy scene, with glowing reviews and multiple awards marking her ascent. Her two-person show, with her comedy partner Kurt Braunohler, was nominated for the If.Comedy Award (Perrier Award) at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She won the award for “Best Alternative Comic” at HBO’s 2006 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, the Andy Kaufman Award hosted by the New York Comedy Festival and the 2006 Nightlife Award in New York for “Best Female Stand-Up.” She was included in New York Magazine’s “Ten Funniest New Yorkers You’ve Never Heard Of” and Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch.”
Kristen is the Senior Women’s Correspondent for “The Daily Show” and was a writer on Comedy Central’s “South Park.” She is a series regular on HBO’s “Flight of the Conchords” and can also be seen in “Penelope Princess of Pets,” which she co-created with Kurt Braunohler.