Kristen Schaal

Born: January 24, 1978
BlueMeter: Tame
5 

Works

Records
2016 Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil

Features multiple comedians
2012 Tell Your Friends! The Concert Film! Soundtrack

Features multiple comedians

Specials (and other video)
2014 Adam Devine's House Party Season 2: Adam Killed a Man

Features multiple comedians
2013 Kristen Schaal: Live at the Fillmore
2012 Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2011 Tell Your Friends! The Concert Film!

Documentary / Concert Film on a Lower East Side alternative comedy show
2010 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
2009 Comedy Central Presents Kristin Schaal
2006 Live at Gotham (Episode 102)

Features multiple performers

Books (by and about)
2011 Sexy Book of Sexy Sex

Written with comedy writer (and husband) Rich Blomquist

Biography

Kristen Schaal is one of the rising stars of the alternative comedy scene, with glowing reviews and multiple awards marking her ascent. Her two-person show, with her comedy partner Kurt Braunohler, was nominated for the If.Comedy Award (Perrier Award) at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She won the award for “Best Alternative Comic” at HBO’s 2006 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, the Andy Kaufman Award hosted by the New York Comedy Festival and the 2006 Nightlife Award in New York for “Best Female Stand-Up.” She was included in New York Magazine’s “Ten Funniest New Yorkers You’ve Never Heard Of” and Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch.”
Kristen is the Senior Women’s Correspondent for “The Daily Show” and was a writer on Comedy Central’s “South Park.” She is a series regular on HBO’s “Flight of the Conchords” and can also be seen in “Penelope Princess of Pets,” which she co-created with Kurt Braunohler.

