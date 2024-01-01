Large image of stand-Up comic Bridget Everett

ComedyDB

Bridget Everett

Born: April 21, 1972
Next Tour Date

Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.

Works

Records
2015 Gynecological Wonder
2013 Pound It

Specials (and other video)
2015 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail: The One with the Kiss/Will They Won't They Finally Answered

2015 Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder
2012 Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Bridget Everett has been called one of the “Funniest People in New York” by Time Out. Her film, theater and television credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Two Broke Girls, Sex And The City (movie), The Bleep Show w/Whitney Cummings, Bridget and Neal are F*cking and Adam Is Watching, At Least It’s Pink, and most recently a guest spot at Carnegie Hall performing with the legendary Patti Lupone. Bridget has appeared at Montreal and Chicago’s Just For Laughs Festival, HBO’s Aspen United States Comedy Arts Festival, The Adelaide International Cabaret Festival, The San Francisco Sketchfest, FunFunFun and The New York Comedy Festival.  Bridget and her band The Tender Moments just released their debut album (“POUND IT”)and play to sold-out crowds across the country.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram