Large image of stand-Up comic Nikki Glaser

ComedyDB

Nikki Glaser

Born: June 1, 1984
Blue Meter: Risqué
5 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

51.8%

Next Tour Date

Sunday | August 21
7:00PM
Lady Journey Podcast Featuring Nikki Glaser
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy

with Katie Hannigan, Sarah Tollemache

See all tour dates for Nikki Glaser

Works

Records
2016 Perfect
2013 Women Who Kill

Specials (and other video)
2022 Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
2019 Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
2016 Nikki Glaser: Perfect
2014 Adam Devine's House Party Season 2: Marriage Material

Features multiple comedians
2014 Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 3
2013 Women Who Kill

Features multiple comedians.
2013 The Half Hour: Nikki Glaser
2013 Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Nikki Glaser is a comedian, writer, and host whose television appearances have included The Tonight Show, CONAN, and Last Comic Standing. She was the co-host of the MTV late night talk show, Nikki & Sara LIVE, as well as the popular podcast, You Had To Be There. She lives in New York City, performing nightly at clubs such as The Comedy Cellar and The Stand, and travels frequently as a nationally touring headliner.
Nikki can currently be seen as a regular contestant on Comedy Central’s @Midnight and will guest star on the upcoming season of Inside Amy Schumer.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram