Biography

Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. Beth began her comedy career in Chicago as a cast member of Chicago Underground Comedy, later breaking out on her own on the Chicago stand up scene such that The Chicago Reader named Beth the “Best Stand-up Comedian in Chicago.” Beth moved to LA to further her comedy career in 2011, quickly generating an enormous amount of buzz: Beth was selected as one of the New Faces of Comedy at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2011 and LA Weekly named Beth #2 on a list of “12 L.A. Comedy Acts to Watch in 2013”. She released her debut album “Sweet Beth” in 2012 on Rooftop Comedy Records. It was New & Noteworthy in iTunes’ Comedy section and received glowing reviews.

Within her first year in L.A., Beth made her late night television debut on Conan. In 2014, Beth appeared on @Midnight on Comedy Central, Chelsea Lately, and The Pete Holmes Show. She most recently performed stand-up on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC, after Jimmy saw her at UCB and approached her personally.

Beth tours extensively performing at festivals and clubs across the country and has opened for such comedy heavy weights as Sarah Silverman, Rob Delaney, Kristen Schaal, Kyle Kinane, Jim Norton, Jim Jeffries, Dana Gould, and Anthony Jeselnik. Beth embarks on her first international headline tour to Ireland, Australia and New Zealand this summer, in addition to headlining clubs and colleges year round.

Beth is currently writing, producing, and performing in a series for Warner Brothers’ Digital Division, Blue Ribbon and will be taping her Comedy Central Special in June. Additionally, her appearances on Showtime’s SXSW Special, Last Call with Carson Daly, and The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail all air this summer.