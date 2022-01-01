Biography

Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic based out of New York City, named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central’s 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Winner of Philly’s Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016.

Gillis is one half of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast and a regular guest on all your favorite comedy podcasts. Shane has written for Comedy Central’s Delco Proper and starred in and wrote for the Dweck Show, Tires Etc, and New Muscle.

Shane co-created, wrote, and starred in the highly acclaimed YouTube series Gilly & Keeves. In 2021, Gillis released his debut comedy special Shane Gillis: Live in Austin on YouTube which has over 3 million views and instantly became a favorite amongst comedy fans and his peers alike.