ComedyDB

Sean Patton

Born: ?
Next Tour Date

Wednesday | September 14
8:00PM
Dan Soder, Joe List, Kerryn Feehan, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with  Dan Soder, Joe List, Dean Delray,

See all tour dates for Sean Patton

Works

Records
2021 King Scorpio
2019 Scuttlebutt
2013 HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

2012 Standard Operating Procedure

Specials (and other video)
2022 Sean Patton: King Scorpio
2016 This Is Not Happening: Karma

2015 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Jacket

2013 The Half Hour Sean Patton
2011 Funny as Hell (Season 1)

2010 Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Books (by and about)

Biography

My name is Sean Patton. I am a comedian based in New York and Los Angeles by way of New Orleans. I cut my teeth doing standup in the Crescent city and since have performed at Caroline’s, The Comedy Cellar, Gotham, The Improv, UCBNY, UCBLA, The Melbourne International comedy festival (2011), The Montreal Just for Laughs comedy festival (2008, 2010), and many other clubs around the US and Canada.

I made my Basic Cable debut on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” (2009) and my Network TV debut on “Late night with Jimmy Fallon” (2010). I also recently appeared on “Conan” (2011).

I love doing what I do. Some of you will love it too (thanks!), but some of you will not (thanks for coming) My big plans for the future are to continue sharing my comedy with as many people as possible and to one day fall in love with You. Yes, You, the person reading this bio right now. Don’t worry about breaking my heart because I plan on turning the experience into material anyway. Later!

