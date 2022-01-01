Videos
Sean Patton Comedian album recording turned DIY Stand up SpecialWatch
Emotional Support Peacock, Dog Mayor & “Air Bud” - Sean PattonWatch
What Rush Week Is Really Like - Sean PattonWatch
47.1%
with Dan Soder, Joe List, Dean Delray,
|2021
|King Scorpio
|2019
|Scuttlebutt
|2013
|HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.
Compilation. Features multiple artists.
|2012
|Standard Operating Procedure
|2022
|Sean Patton: King Scorpio
|2016
|This Is Not Happening: Karma
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2015
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Jacket
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|2013
|The Half Hour Sean Patton
|2011
|Funny as Hell (Season 1)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2010
|Live at Gotham (Season 4)
Features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
My name is Sean Patton. I am a comedian based in New York and Los Angeles by way of New Orleans. I cut my teeth doing standup in the Crescent city and since have performed at Caroline’s, The Comedy Cellar, Gotham, The Improv, UCBNY, UCBLA, The Melbourne International comedy festival (2011), The Montreal Just for Laughs comedy festival (2008, 2010), and many other clubs around the US and Canada.
I made my Basic Cable debut on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” (2009) and my Network TV debut on “Late night with Jimmy Fallon” (2010). I also recently appeared on “Conan” (2011).
I love doing what I do. Some of you will love it too (thanks!), but some of you will not (thanks for coming) My big plans for the future are to continue sharing my comedy with as many people as possible and to one day fall in love with You. Yes, You, the person reading this bio right now. Don’t worry about breaking my heart because I plan on turning the experience into material anyway. Later!