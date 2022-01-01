Microphone Background

Sam Kinison

Born: December 8, 1953
Death: April 10, 1992
Blue Meter: Dirty
36 

Works

Records
2016 Sam Kinison's Last Recorded Performance

Recording of a 1992 performance a few days prior to his death.
2005 Sam Kinison: Outlaws of Comedy
2001 Live in Vegas

Rereleased in 2016 by Comedy Dynamics
2001 Breaking The Rules

Rereleased in 2016 by Comedy Dynamics
1996 20th Birthday of the Comedy Store
1994 Live From Hell

Won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Comedy Album
1993 Family Entertainment Hour

Rereleased in 2016 by Comedy Dynamics
1990 Leader of the Banned
1990 Louder Than Hell

Never released on CD. MP3 release in 2014.
1990 Have You Seen Me Lately?

Specials (and other video)
2010 Back From Hell : A Tribute to Sam Kinison
2005 Brother Sam: A Tribute to Sam Kinison
2001 Sam Kinison: Live in Las Vegas
20?? Brother Sam

Biopic about the life of Sam Kinison
1997 Sam Kinison: Why Did We Laugh?
1990 Sam Kinison: Banned
1990 Sam Kinison: Outlaws of Comedy
1990 Sam Kinison: Family Entertainment Hour
1987 Sam Kinison: Breaking All the Rules
1984 The 9th Annual Young Comedians Special

Books (by and about)
1994 Brother Sam: The Short, Spectacular Life of Sam Kinison

by Bill Kinison and Steve Delsohn
