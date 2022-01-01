63.6%
|2016
|Sam Kinison's Last Recorded Performance
Recording of a 1992 performance a few days prior to his death.
|2005
|Sam Kinison: Outlaws of Comedy
|2001
|Live in Vegas
Rereleased in 2016 by Comedy Dynamics
|2001
|Breaking The Rules
Rereleased in 2016 by Comedy Dynamics
|1996
|20th Birthday of the Comedy Store
|1994
|Live From Hell
Won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Comedy Album
|1993
|Family Entertainment Hour
Rereleased in 2016 by Comedy Dynamics
|1990
|Leader of the Banned
|1990
|Louder Than Hell
Never released on CD. MP3 release in 2014.
|1990
|Have You Seen Me Lately?
|2010
|Back From Hell : A Tribute to Sam Kinison
|2005
|Brother Sam: A Tribute to Sam Kinison
|2001
|Sam Kinison: Live in Las Vegas
|20??
|Brother Sam
Biopic about the life of Sam Kinison
|1997
|Sam Kinison: Why Did We Laugh?
|1990
|Sam Kinison: Banned
|1990
|Sam Kinison: Outlaws of Comedy
|1990
|Sam Kinison: Family Entertainment Hour
|1987
|Sam Kinison: Breaking All the Rules
|1984
|The 9th Annual Young Comedians Special
|1994
|Brother Sam: The Short, Spectacular Life of Sam Kinison
by Bill Kinison and Steve Delsohn