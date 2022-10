You gotta keep falling in love. You gotta believe in it. What are you going to do… give sheep the vote?

Sam Kinison on Women’s Sexual Needs

I do love women. I don’t think they get enough sexual attention. Guys aren’t as in touch with that until they’ve been married a couple of times. After my second divorce, I said, “Hey, I bet if I learned how to fuck really good I won’t have to give away everything I own every five fucking years!