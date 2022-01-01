Large image of stand-Up comic Paul F Tompkins

ComedyDB

Paul F Tompkins

Born: September 12, 1968
Blue Meter: Tame
46 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

51.6%

Next Tour Date

Saturday | September 24
7:00PM
Lapkus & Tompkins in: That Hot Autumn Air
Dynasty Typewriter
Los Angeles, CA
Buy

with Lauren Lapkus

See all tour dates for Paul F Tompkins

Works

Records
2012 Laboring Under Delusions: Live in Brooklyn
2009 Freak Wharf
2007 Comedy Death-Ray

This album is a compilation, featuring multiple artists.
2007 Impersonal

Specials (and other video)
2016 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 3: The One with the Box of Pain

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2013 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)
2012 Paul F Tompkins: Laboring Under Delusions
2010 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
2010 Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians
2010 Paul F. Tompkins: You Should Have Told Me

Recorded at the Laughing Skull Lounge
2007 Comedy Central Presents Paul F. Tompkins 2
2003 Comedy Central Presents Paul F. Tompkins 1
2001 Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
1998 Premium Blend (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians
1998 Driven to Drink

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Raised in Philadelphia, Paul F. Tompkins grew up the fifth of six kids. Dad worked on the railroads for 35 years. Mom served as a receptionists in a piano-tuning company owned by her brother.

Growing up, Tompkins was a huge fan of Steve Martin and Jonathan Winters and would often stay up to late to watch SCTV and the Tonight Show.

Tompkins attended college at Temple University, but knew what he wanted to do before he could complete his first semester. He dropped out soon afterwards and began his stand-up career in his hometown in 1986. His first gig was at The Comedy Works, working in a duo with the late Rick Roman.

Tompkins moved to Hollywood in 1994. Soon afterwards, he met Jay Johnston. Finding themselves of similar tastes, they founded a sketch duo entitled “The Skates.”

His work with Jay Johnston led to the pair working on the (unfortunately) cult sketch comedy show “Mr. Show with Bob and David” for HBO. Tompkins first worked only as a player in the first season, but then also worked as a writer in the second and third season. He won an Emmy for his writing. He also appeared on the similarly cult-comedy “Tenacious D” as naturally “Paul”, the host of the open mic where the duo frequently attempted to play. He later appeared in Tenacious D’s feature film “The Pick of Destiny”

In 1998, Tompkins wrote and starred in a one-man show “Driven to Drink.” Tompkins’ special dealt with the different between the “sober world” and the “drinking world.” He also manages to drink four beers in the course of the special. The special aired on HBO.

Paul most recently hosted “Best Week Ever” for VH1. Previously having been a commentator on the show, he became the anchor for the entire show when it retooled to focus on a single voice commenting on the week’s celebrity excess. The show is currently in hiatus until 2010, although there is some question if it will return at all.

Paul F Tompkins is known as a snappy dresser, which is somewhat, perhaps sadly, exceptional in the stand-up comedy world.

When in Los Angeles, Tompkins often hosts a regular show at the alt comedy haven Largo.

Also Liked…

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt
David Cross

David Cross
Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis
Louis C.K.

Louis C.K.
Patrice O’Neal

Patrice O’Neal
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram