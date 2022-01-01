Large image of stand-Up comic Nick Griffin

ComedyDB

Nick Griffin

Born: ?
BlueMeter: Risqué
1 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | December 8
7:00PM
Comedy Cellar at Rio Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
with  Dean Edwards,

See all tour dates for Nick Griffin

Works

Records
2012 Shot in the Face
2010 Bring Out the Monkey

Specials (and other video)
2008 Comedy Central Presents Nick Griffin

Books (by and about)

Biography

Nick Griffin has been featured on Conan, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, in his own half-hour special-Comedy Central Presents: Nick Griffin and is a frequent guest on the nationally syndicated The Bob & Tom Show.

Griffin recently made his tenth appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

A comic for more than 20 years, Griffin’s smart, sarcastic and hilarious style makes him one of the most well-respected in the business.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter