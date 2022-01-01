Biography

Mike Finoia is a NYC-based comedian. He is a writer for TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and Inside Jokes. Mike is the host of JamCast, a podcast for music fanatics where he interviews esteemed guests about their lifelong love affair with music.

Mike has been featured on Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Tour, Comedy Central’s New York Comedy Festival, and AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. He’s also a regular on The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson & Dan Soder on SiriusXM Comedy Central Radio channel 95.