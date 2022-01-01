Large image of stand-Up comic Mike Finoia

Mike Finoia

Born: October 22, ????
BlueMeter: Risqué
1 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | December 29
8:00PM
Comix Roadhouse
Uncasville, CT
Buy

See all tour dates for Mike Finoia

Works

Records
2017 Live in Burlington

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Mike Finoia is a NYC-based comedian. He is a writer for TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and Inside Jokes. Mike is the host of JamCast, a podcast for music fanatics where he interviews esteemed guests about their lifelong love affair with music.

Mike has been featured on Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Tour, Comedy Central’s New York Comedy Festival, and AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. He’s also a regular on The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson & Dan Soder on SiriusXM Comedy Central Radio channel 95.

