Nate Bargatze

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
Next Tour Date

Friday | September 9
8:00PM
Nate Bargatze The Raincheck Tour
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Works

Records
2015 Full Time Magic
2012 Yelled at by a Clown

Specials (and other video)
2021 Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
2019 Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
2017 Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo
2015 SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell

Features multiple comedians.
2012 NickMom Night Out Season 1
2011 Comedy Central Presents Nate Bargatze
2008 Live at Gotham (Episode 302)

Features multiple comedians
2007 CMT Comedy Stage

Books (by and about)

Biography

Originally from Old Hickory, TN, Nate Bargatze is a stand-up comedian following in the entertainment business footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. He has appeared on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon three times, following two appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He has also appeared on Conan four times, is a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents. He has written for Spike TV’s Video Game Awards and received critical acclaim at the Montreal Comedy Festival multiple years. He has performed at Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Oddball Comedy Festival, and went on tour with Jimmy Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour. Nate has also performed for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times.  His debut comedy album “Yelled at by a Clown” reached #1 on the iTunes comedy charts and stayed on Billboard Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.  Nate was also featured as one of Esquire’s Best New Comedians by Jim Gaffigan, as one of Marc Maron’s comedians to watch in Rolling Stone and Paste Magazine, and as #1 of Vulture’s 50 Comedians You Should Know in 2015.  Nate was also named as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, off the heels of his debut one hour special, Full Time Magic, which premiered on Comedy Central that spring.

