Large image of stand-Up comic Matthew Broussard

ComedyDB

Matthew Broussard

Born: April 26, 1988
BlueMeter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Wednesday | June 19
8:30PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
with  Emmy Blotnick, Josh Gondelman,

Works

Records
2016 pedantic

Specials (and other video)
2016 The Half Hour: Matthew Broussard
2013 Adam Devine's House Party Season 1: Dregory

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Born in New Jersey, raised in Atlanta, and, in 2012, winner of Houston’s Funniest Person, Matthew Broussard is not exactly sure where he’s from. Matthew earned a degree in Applied Mathematics and a job as a financial analyst before moving to West Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy full time. His brand of playful, witty humor covers topics from physics & grammar to the hardships of looking like an 80s movie villain. Aside from his popular webcomic, mondaypunday.com, he can be seen on The League, The Mindy Project, MTV2’s Guy Code, and has his own Half Hour Special premiering on Comedy Central this fall. But his Cajun father and Jewish mother still really want him to take the GMAT.

Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram