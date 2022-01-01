Biography

Mary Lynn Rajskub has established herself as a versatile and dynamic actress, writer and performer through impressive television and film roles, as well as stand-out live performances. Her fan-favorite role as computer genius Chloe O’Brian on FOX’s smash hit 24 helped earn the show a 2006 Emmy win for Best Drama, as well as 2006 and 2005 SAG nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Rajskub went to art school for painting but discovered performing arts. After her first one-woman show, she received a review saying her performance was “one of the strangest and funniest performances I have ever seen.” From that moment, she began honing her skills as a comedian and dramatic actress.

After arriving in Los Angeles, Mary Lynn was cast on David Cross and Bob Odenkirk’s critically acclaimed HBO sketch comedy Series Mr. Show with Bob and David. Quickly thereafter she joined HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show. In addition to 24, her recent episodic work includes It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Flight of the Conchords, Raising Hope and Modern Family.

Mary Lynn’s big screen credits include Julie and Julia with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, Firewall, opposite Harrison Ford, Legally Blonde II: Red, White, and Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Dude, Where’s My Car, and Roadtrip. She can also be seen in indie hits including Sunshine Cleaning, with Amy Adams and Emily Blunt, Academy Award winning Little Miss Sunshine, Punch Drunk Love starring Adam Sandler and in the upcoming film Safety Not Guaranteed which aired at Sundance.

Mary Lynn is currently making a return to stand up comedy where she has an established cult following, and resides in Los Angeles with her husband and their son.