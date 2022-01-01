Biography

Kevin Nealon sets himself apart from other comedic performers with his unique sense of humor, dry wit and likeable demeanor. Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series, Weeds.

Weeds, which recently completed its eighth and final season, has been honored at the 2006, 2007 and 2009 Golden Globes with nominations for “Best Television Series Comedy or Musical.” In 2007 and 2009, Weeds was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.” In the show, Nealon portrayed a stoned accountant and business advisor.

Nealon’s second standup special for Showtime. “Whelmed…But Not Overly,” debuted in August, 2012.

On the big screen, Kevin recently starred alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Just Go with It, a film about a man who enlists the help of his receptionist and her kids to land the woman of his dreams. In the film, he portrays one half of a plastic-surgery-obsessed couple. Just Go with It grossed over $30 million in its opening weekend and over $214 million worldwide.

Nealon also joined Nick Swardson in the comedy Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star. The film tells the story of a kid from the Midwest who moves out to Hollywood in order to follow in his parents’ footsteps and become a porn star.

In 2010, Nealon completed work on the film And They’re Off, a comedy centered around a failed horse trainer who desperately wants to be back in the winner’s circle. Sean Astin and Martin Mull also star.

Nealon has found great comedic success in his extensive film career. In Anger Management, he played opposite Jack Nicholson and fellow Saturday Night Live comedian, Adam Sandler. He and Sandler also teamed up in Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, the latter of which grossed over $200 million worldwide. In Joe Dirt, Nealon joined another Saturday Night Live alumnus David Spade. Kevin’s other film credits include Daddy Day Care with Eddie Murphy,Good Boy with Molly Shannon, Roxanne with Steve Martin and the cult hit Grandma’s Boy with Jonah Hill and Nick Swardson.

Kevin has also stared in the adventure-comedy Aliens in the Attic opposite Tim Meadows and Ashley Tisdale. He can also be seen alongside Tom Arnold in the independent feature Remarkable Power, in which Nealon assumes the role of a late night talk show host who goes to great lengths to bring his cancelled show back on the air.

Kevin provided the voice for the title role in the Nick At Nite stop-motion animated series Glenn Martin, DDS. He starred opposite Catherine O’Hara and Judy Greer in the series that followed the adventures of a traveling dentist and his family.

As one of the longest running cast members on NBC’s Saturday Night Live (1986-1995), Nealon created some of the show’s most memorable characters, including ‘The Subliminal Man’ and ‘Hans and Franz.’ Nealon’s reoccurring role as an anchor on ‘Weekend Update’ made the sketch a show staple. In 1988 Kevin earned an Emmy Award nomination as part of the SNL writing team.

Last year, Nealon hosted TBS’s Funniest Commercials of the Year for the fifth time. This special highlights the most outrageous and ridiculous commercials from around the world.

In late 2009, Nealon’s first one hour stand up special, “Kevin Nealon: Now Hear Me Out!” aired on Showtime to rave reviews. It is currently available on DVD.

A sought-after guest star on television, Kevin has made a number of appearances on Hot In Cleveland. Franklin & Bash, Monk, Fat Actress, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Still Standing.

In 2008, Nealon released his first book, Yes, You’re Pregnant, But What About Me? - a comical look at the male perspective of pregnancy. The book is available in bookstores.