Biography

Joe Matarese grew up in Cherry Hill, NJ and now resides with his wife and 2 kids just minutes outside of NYC in the burbs. His completely autobiographical act pokes fun at his subtly dysfunctional Italian family, his own neuroses and use of the SSRI Celexa and the ADD med Adder-all improving him in so many ways, life with 2 young kids, and his marriage to a psychologist (his perfect match).



Joe’s talent for turning real life struggles into comedic gems has landed him appearances on the most sought after TV and radio shows including The Late Show with David Letterman, America’s Got Talent (where he received a standing ovation from all 4 celebrity judges and the 2000 person crowd), Chelsea Lately, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Comedy Central Presents (his very own 1/2 hour special), The Howard Stern Show, and his brand new 1 hour special “Medicated”. You may also recognize him from Bravo’s reality series Better Half where he taught his wife to perform standup and she brought home the $20,000 prize.



Joe has hit the stage four times at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival, leading to two development deals with major television networks. Joe’s podcast, Fixing Joe, is available every Friday in itunes, and everywhere else you can find podcasts. Now in its third season, the show's format continues to evolve. True to its beginnings, every week Joe shares a specific problem he’s having in his life in talk show format. New to this season, Joe starts each episode with brand new, under development, live standup on that week's topic, giving fans a window into how his everyday struggles feed his comedy. He then brings the issue of the week to a comedian round table, fields phone calls from listeners who call into share their experiences and give Joe advice, and usually ends the show with some of his classic stand up bits on topic. Over the first two seasons of Fixing Joe, there have been over 300 episodes with guests like Craig Ferguson, Artie Lange, Jay Mohr, Phil Rosenthal, and even Robert Romanus, otherwise known as Damone from one of Joe's all time favorite movies: Fast Times At Ridgemont High. Season 3 brings more of Joe's comedy to his fans while keeping the real-life issues and poignant moments of previous seasons. As always, Joe keeps hoping that by fixing him, you fix a little of yourself at the same time.