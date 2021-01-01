Large image of stand-Up comic River Butcher

ComedyDB

River Butcher

Born: August 12, 1982
AKA: RB Butcher, Rhea Butcher
Blue Meter: Risqué
1 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

30.0%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 6
8:00PM
Brea Improv
Brea, CA
Buy

See all tour dates for River Butcher

Works

Records
2017 Back to Back
2016 Butcher
2015 Coming to the Stage: Season 2 Episode 2 - EP

Specials (and other video)
2016 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 3: The One with Tiny

Showcase features multiple comedians.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

River Butcher is a Los Angeles-based standup comic, actor and writer. Originally from the Midwest, River grew up skateboarding the mean streets of Akron, Ohio. Their blue collar brand of cool has endeared them to audiences nationwide, as they’ve performed standup and appeared on shows such as The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, @Midnight and Conan. River’s first television series, “Take My Wife” premiered as a critical hit and was reviewed by Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Vulture, IndieWire and countless other outlets. Their debut standup album, “Butcher” is available now through Kill Rock Stars Records and iTunes. River was a recurring performer on the TruTv series “Adam Ruins Everything,” and continues to tour the country, just recently on the Back To Back Tour with their wife, Cameron Esposito. River was also named one of Variety’s Top Ten Comics To Watch at this year’s Just For Laughs festival.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram