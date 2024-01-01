Large image of stand-Up comic Bert Kreischer

ComedyDB

Bert Kreischer

Born: November 3, 1973
BlueMeter: Tame
16 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

58.9%

Next Tour Date

Tuesday | August 6
8:00PM
Comedy Chaos
The Comedy Store - Main Room
Los Angeles, CA
Buy

with  Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Esther Povitsky, Todd Barry,

See all tour dates for Bert Kreischer

Works

Records
2009 Comfortably Dumb
2007 Bert Bert Bert

Specials (and other video)
2018 Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
2016 This Is Not Happening: Adventure

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2016 Bert Kreischer: The Machine
2015 This Is Not Happening: Battle

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2012 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Six

Features multiple comedians
2012 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Five

Features multiple comedians
2012 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four

Features multiple comedians
2012 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Three

Features multiple comedians
2012 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Two

Features multiple comedians
2012 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One

Features multiple comedians
2009 Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb
2000 Premium Blend (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)
2014 Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child

Biography

Bert Kreischer is a standup comic who performs to sellout crowds across the country. He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Rachael Ray Show and has appeared on Late Night With David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He is the host of the Travel Channel's Trip Flip and previously hosted Hurt Bert and Bert the Conqueror. His one-hour special Comfortably Dumb appears on Comedy Central.

Also Liked…

Patrice O’Neal

Patrice O’Neal
Tom Segura

Tom Segura
Bill Burr

Bill Burr
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle
Daniel Tosh

Daniel Tosh
Louis C.K.

Louis C.K.
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram