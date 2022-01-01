Large image of stand-Up comic Ron Funches

ComedyDB

Ron Funches

Born: March 12, 1983
Blue Meter: Tame
6 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

58.0%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | September 8
8:00PM
Brea Improv
Brea, CA
Buy

See all tour dates for Ron Funches

Works

Records
2015 The Funches of Us

Specials (and other video)
2019 Ron Funches: Giggle Fit
2016 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 3: The One with More Dicks

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2015 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Clearance Issues

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2014 The Half Hour: Ron Funches
2014 Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2013 Adam Devine's House Party Season 1: Foam Party

Features multiple comedians
2013 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Ron Funches is a very funny stand up comedian with a unique delivery and lovable demeanor. You just want to hug and squeeze him like a big stuffed bear.

His easy going, inventive style sounds the way fresh chocolate chip cookies taste. Ron performs stand up all over the United States impressing audiences everywhere.

Ron’s television appearances include recurring roles on Comedy Central’s KROLL SHOW and Disney’s CRASH AND BERNSTEIN.

A guest star role on Fox’s NEW GIRL, stand up performances on TBS’s CONAN O’BRIEN SHOW, and Comedy Central’s JOHN OLIVER’S NEW YORK STAND UP SHOW.

Next you can catch Ron in his series regular role on NBC’s new show UNDATEABLE.

Ron resides in Southern California.

Also Liked…

John Mulaney

John Mulaney
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg
Hannibal Buress

Hannibal Buress
Anthony Jeselnik

Anthony Jeselnik
Pete Holmes

Pete Holmes
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle
Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram