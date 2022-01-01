Biography

Ron Funches is a very funny stand up comedian with a unique delivery and lovable demeanor. You just want to hug and squeeze him like a big stuffed bear.

His easy going, inventive style sounds the way fresh chocolate chip cookies taste. Ron performs stand up all over the United States impressing audiences everywhere.

Ron’s television appearances include recurring roles on Comedy Central’s KROLL SHOW and Disney’s CRASH AND BERNSTEIN.

A guest star role on Fox’s NEW GIRL, stand up performances on TBS’s CONAN O’BRIEN SHOW, and Comedy Central’s JOHN OLIVER’S NEW YORK STAND UP SHOW.

Next you can catch Ron in his series regular role on NBC’s new show UNDATEABLE.

Ron resides in Southern California.