Born: March 30, 1979
Works

Records
2019 Dirty Clean
2017 Faces and Sounds
2013 Nice Try, The Devil
2012 Comedy Juice All-Stars

Compilation that features multiple comedians
2011 Impregnated with Wonder

Specials (and other video)
2018 Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
2016 Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds
2014 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Travel Stories

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2013 Pete Holmes: Nice Try, The Devil
2013 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)
2012 Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.
2012 Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2011 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.
2010 Comedy Central Presents Pete Holmes
2010 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
2005 Premium Blend (Season 9)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)
2019 Comedy Sex God

Biography

Pete Holmes is a nationally touring standup comedian, actor, improviser, writer and cartoonist.

 As a standup, Pete has appeared on his own half-hour “Comedy Central Presents,” “Premium Blend” and “John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show.” He can also be seen on virtually every VH1 panel show ever, including “Best Week Ever.”

 Pete has written for and voices multiple characters on Comedy Central’s “Ugly Americans” and is the voice and writer of the popular “E*Trade Baby” commercials.
 Pete’s short videos are ubiquitous on the “internet” and are featured regularly on “CollegeHumor.com,” “Tosh.0,” “Atom TV” and “Atom.com.” Several of his cartoons have been published in “The New Yorker” which he thinks is pretty neat.

 Pete has most recently appeared on “Conan,” headlined an episode for “John Oliver’s New York Stand up Show” and was on Comedy Central’s special “The Hot List” in 2010.
 Pete has also worked as a story editor on the FOX comedy “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” and a staff writer on the NBC comedy, “Outsourced.”

 Pete wrote this bio in the third person so you’d think he has an assistant or something, but he doesn’t.

