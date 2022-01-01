Videos
The Worst Thing to Say at a Party - Pete HolmesWatch
Pretending to Seem Smart at a Museum - Pete HolmesWatch
Pete Holmes - 28 Days StraightWatch
58.1%
|2019
|Dirty Clean
|2017
|Faces and Sounds
|2013
|Nice Try, The Devil
|2012
|Comedy Juice All-Stars
Compilation that features multiple comedians
|2011
|Impregnated with Wonder
|2018
|Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
|2016
|Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds
|2014
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Travel Stories
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|2013
|Pete Holmes: Nice Try, The Devil
|2013
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)
|2012
|Mash Up
Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.
|2012
|Funny as Hell (Season 2)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2011
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)
Features multiple comedians.
|2010
|Comedy Central Presents Pete Holmes
|2010
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
|2005
|Premium Blend (Season 9)
Features multiple comedians
|2019
|Comedy Sex God
Pete Holmes is a nationally touring standup comedian, actor, improviser, writer and cartoonist.
As a standup, Pete has appeared on his own half-hour “Comedy Central Presents,” “Premium Blend” and “John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show.” He can also be seen on virtually every VH1 panel show ever, including “Best Week Ever.”
Pete has written for and voices multiple characters on Comedy Central’s “Ugly Americans” and is the voice and writer of the popular “E*Trade Baby” commercials.
Pete’s short videos are ubiquitous on the “internet” and are featured regularly on “CollegeHumor.com,” “Tosh.0,” “Atom TV” and “Atom.com.” Several of his cartoons have been published in “The New Yorker” which he thinks is pretty neat.
Pete has most recently appeared on “Conan,” headlined an episode for “John Oliver’s New York Stand up Show” and was on Comedy Central’s special “The Hot List” in 2010.
Pete has also worked as a story editor on the FOX comedy “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” and a staff writer on the NBC comedy, “Outsourced.”
Pete wrote this bio in the third person so you’d think he has an assistant or something, but he doesn’t.