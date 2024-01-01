Large image of stand-Up comic Rachel Feinstein

Rachel Feinstein

Born: September 29, ?
Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 11
7:00PM
Arlington Drafthouse
Arlington, VA
See all tour dates for Rachel Feinstein

Works

Records
2013 Women Who Kill
2011 Thug Tears

Specials (and other video)
2022 Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory

Filmed as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival
2016 Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Purple
2015 SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell

Features multiple comedians.
2014 The Half Hour: Rachel Feinstein
2013 Women Who Kill

Features multiple comedians.
2010 Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at The El Rey - Season 1
2010 Comedy Central Presents Rachel Feinstein
2004 Premium Blend (Season 8)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Rachel Feinstein grew up outside Washington DC, the daughter of a civil rights lawyer and a blues musician, giving her a keen eye for the absurd and unjust. She developed her hilarious, character driven style by opening for her father’s blues band as a kid and doing impressions of various loud and jarring relatives.

Rachel was a finalist on Season 7 of Last Comic Standing. She was also featured on Russell Simmon’s Presents, Live at the El Ray, TBS’s Just For Laughs series and Comics Unleashed. She has her own half hour special, Comedy Central Presents Rachel Feinstein.

She’s written for “The Onion” and “Heeb Magazine.” Rachel has voiced various characters on Adult Swim’s “Venture Brothers,” the animated Comedy Central web series, “Samurai Love God” and Spike TV’s web series “Battle Pope.” She has also appeared on VH1’s, “Jewtastic” and CNN’s “Not Just Another Cable News Show.”

Rachel also reviews hip hop as her Grandma, “Ice Cold Rhoda, World’s oldest Hater” based on a star of david rating system on comedycentral.com and Cipha Sounds and Rosenberg on Hot 97.

International spots include “Montreal Comedy Festival”, Scotland’s “Glasgow Comedy Festival,” Amsterdam’s “Comedy Factory” and a U.S Military tour in Korea.

Rachel is a supporting actress in the upcoming independent films, “Circus Maximus” and “Peace After Marriage” which will be featured in the Tribecca Film Festival this summer and won the “Tribecca All Access Award”.

She released her first Comedy CD on Comedy Central records in 2011.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram