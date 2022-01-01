Large image of stand-Up comic Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

Born: July 6, 1980
Blue Meter: Tame
30 

Works

Records
2017 What Now?
2012 Laugh At My Pain
2010 Seriously Funny
2010 Kevin Hart: Live From The Laff House, Vol. I

Recorded earlier than release date.
2009 I’m a Grown Little Man
2005 Laffapalooza! 5

Features multiple artists
2004 I’m A Grown Little Man

Specials (and other video)
2020 Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given

Performed inside Kevin Hart's actual home during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
2019 Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
2016 Kevin Hart: What Now?

Theatrically released
2013 Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

First released theatrically
2011 Backstage at Budz House
2011 Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

First released theatrically
2010 Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
2010 Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show: Live On Sunset Strip!
2009 Kevin Hart: I'm a Grown Little Man
2009 Shaq & Cedric The Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Features multiple comedians
2008 Live at Gotham (Episode 305)

Features multiple comedians
2008 Living Legends of Comedy: Real Talk

Documentary features multiple comedians
2006 Def Comedy Jam

Season 7
2005 Laffapalooza! 5
2004 Comedy Central Presents Kevin Hart

Books (by and about)
2017 I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons

Biography

He walks into a room and the atmosphere immediately changes. Awed by his immodest warmth and sex appeal, the conversation lowers to buzz, the barometric pressure rises and the air grows thick with anticipation and want.
Kevin Hart is electrifying. Stardom radiates from him like a New York billboard as he lights up the stage and side swaps his audience with his unique comedic humor.

Kevin has filmed three hour-long stand-up specials: “Grown Little Man,” “Seriously Funny” and “Laugh at My Pain.” Riding the wave of his “Laugh at My Pain” 90-city tour, the most successful comedy concerts in history with over $15,000,000 in ticket sales, the film version of the mega hit, “Laugh at My Pain,” will release in theaters on September 9, 2011.

In addition, Kevin has an exciting, new mobile app, LITTLE JUMPMAN, now available for download at the Apple App Store and can be purchased through iTunes, or directly on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. LITTLE JUMPMAN is a vertically-challenged game of skill that will make you laugh and cry with Kevin as he reaches for the sky. It’s addictive and hilarious. Additionally, Kevin’s YouTube video channel, Twitter and Facebook updates are at your fingertips 24/7 right in the App as well. Fans will race against the clock to earn points and progress to the next level.

Undaunted by his chances of being accepted on the “tough” comedy circuit, Kevin debuted on amateur night at a Philadelphia comedy club. The audience welcomed him into their hearts and Hart was hooked. Kevin quit his job as a shoe salesman for an athletic shoe store chain and began chasing his dream of becoming a star. Comedy swims through his bloodstream right along side red and white cells.

His biggest break came when he landed the lead role in “Soul Plane” which flew him onto the big screen. He has since landed roles in “Scary Movie 4,” “In the Mix” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Fools Gold” and “Meet Dave.”

Kevin has the uncanny ability to flip the proverbial script and integrate his comedic routines to fit the audience. Whether he is entertaining a group of bank presidents at a charity fund-raiser for the United Way or screaming and shouting over a college rock band, he always leaves his audience feeling satisfied and wanting more.

