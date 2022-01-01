Bobcat Goldthwait

Biography

Boldthwait is no stranger to entertainment and is one of the most recognizable comedians in show business today. Bobcat’s stand up features hilarious riffs on politics, divorce, and his career as a writer and director of film. His show is a wild ride of fun finding the funny no matter what the situation.

Goldthwait continues to follow his passion for writing and directing. In his latest film, “Call Me Lucky” he bravely tells Barry Crimmin’s incredible story of transformation from a rage-fueled funnyman into an acclaimed proponent of justice who personified the healing power of comedy. His new movie has had the film festival circuit buzzing with audiences and has won Best Documentary awards at the Boulder International Film Festival, the Tampa Gasparilla Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Chattanooga Film Festival. “Call Me Lucky” was also nominated at the Sundance and has received wide critical acclaim.

Bobcat’s sixth movie entitled “Willow Creek,” a movie about Big Foot, is a found footage horror film about a young couple who hike into the remote woods in search of the famous Patterson/Gimlin Bigfoot footage sight. It was shot on location in and around Willow Creek, and features a mix of actors (like Alexie Gilmore and Bryce Johnson who co-star,) and local townspeople in real interviews done for the film. Bobcat’s inimitable talent for writing and directing was clearly displayed in his fifth film a black comedy entitled “God Bless America” which stars Joel Murray and Tara Lynne Barr. The movie was likened to a modern day Bonnie & Clyde. Bobcat’s imaginative eye behind the camera caught the attention of Esquire Magazine where they named Goldthwait “Director of the Year.”

Bobcat unleashed his one of a kind brand of comedy in his Showtime one hour special entitled “You Don’t Look the Same Either.” The genre-defying Police Academy alum returned with a self-deprecating and topical instant comedy classic, taking the audience on a hilarious journey through his 30 year career as an eighties icon, to the guy who lit the Tonight Show set on fire…literally!

He has come a long way since his first film “Shakes the Clown” back in 1991. Since then Goldthwait has gone to make many more movies including “Windy City Heat,” “Sleeping Dogs Lie,” and “World’s Greatest Dad” that stared Robin Williams. There’s no doubt, there will be many more movies to come.

Since his first appearance on David Letterman at the age of 20, Bobcat has expanded his resume, directing movies and sharing his behind the camera talents on shows such as; “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Demetri Martin show,” “The Chappelle Show,” “The Man Show,” “Maron,” and “Crank Yankers.” Best known for his unforgettable movies that were huge in the 80’s, Bobcat has also starred in several HBO specials and a slew of television appearances too numerous to mention. Bob continues to push the envelope with his unique brand of humor headlining major comedy clubs across the country.