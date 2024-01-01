Large image of stand-Up comic Phil Hanley

ComedyDB

Phil Hanley

Born: ?
BlueMeter: Risqué
1 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

?

More Votes Needed

Next Tour Date

Thursday | April 18
7:30PM
Punch Line Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Buy

See all tour dates for Phil Hanley

Works

Records
2018 Please Don't Chit-Chat While I'm Pursuing My Dream

Specials (and other video)
2015 The Half Hour: Phil Hanley
2013 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Phil is a comedian and screenwriter who has appeared multiple times on The Late Late Show, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up show for Comedy Central and The Pete Holmes Show on TBS. His Comedy Central The Half Hour premiered last year and he’s the lead in the upcoming independent film, Sundowners opposite Tim Heidecker.

Also Liked…

Christina P.

Christina P.
George Carlin

George Carlin
Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor
Louis C.K.

Louis C.K.
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle
Chris Rock

Chris Rock
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram