Large image of stand-Up comic Lachlan Patterson

ComedyDB

Lachlan Patterson

Born: ?
BlueMeter: Tame
1 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

?

More Votes Needed

Next Tour Date

Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.

Works

Records
2017 Live from Venice Beach
2010 Jokes To Make Love To
2010 The Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival - Best of 2009

Features multiple comedians

Specials (and other video)
2016 Lachlan Patterson: Live from Venice Beach
2014 Last Comic Standing 8
2007 Live at Gotham (Episode 208)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

To say Lachlan Patterson is having one of his better years would be an understatement. Most recently, he finished as the runner up on NBC's Last Comic Standing. With other recent television appearances on FX's Legit, Comedy Central's Tosh.0 and his sets on The Tonight Show and Late Late Show with Drew Carry, it seems like people are finally becoming aware of just how talented this Canadian born Comedian really is. Lachlan's laid back style has given him a unique stage personality that has audiences charmed from beginning to end.

His CD "Jokes to Make Love to" was a top 10 release on Rooftop Comedy and his live shows have drawn fans all across the globe. When not touring or preparing a set for television, Lachlan records his weekly podcast "The Kooks of Komedy" where he talks candidly about his personal life, goals and his passion for surfing.

Also Liked…

Chris Rock

Chris Rock
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg
Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald
Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan
Steven Wright

Steven Wright
Steve Martin

Steve Martin
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter