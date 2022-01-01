Large image of stand-Up comic Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby

Born: January 12, 1978
Specials (and other video)
2020 Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
2018 Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Books (by and about)
2022 Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation

Biography

Tasmania’s own Hannah Gadsby has come to the world’s attention through her multi-award winning stand up show “Nanette” which played to sold out houses across Australia, London, Edinburgh, New York and Los Angeles before launching on Netflix in June as the first Australian Netflix Original Comedy Special and stopping the comedy world in its tracks.

The overnight success of Hannah Gadsby was more than ten years in the making, with her award winning stand up shows a sell out fixture in festivals across Australia and the UK. She played a character called Hannah on the TV series “Please Like Me” and has hosted three art documentaries, inspired by comedy art lectures she created to accompany collections at major galleries.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram