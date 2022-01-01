Joe Rogan on Texas

There are more tigers in captivity in Texas in private collections, than there are in all of the wild of the world. I’m gonna repeat it because I know you’re like, ‘Oh, the Fear Factor guy is just making shit up to make his jokes work.’ No! There’s more tigers in dudes’ yards in Texas than the rest of the fucking planet!

How is that possible? Because they can. Because they went through the rule book… ‘It don’t say shit about tigers. Order it up, dude! Order it up, dude!‘

One guy got a tiger, and his neighbor’s like, ‘Shit, I didn’t know we could get tigers.’ And he got two tigers.

And the first guy was like, ‘I ain’t about to let this f*gg*t out-tiger me.’ And he opened up Tiger World with his oil money.