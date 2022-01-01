In 1999, if you come down with a case of Gonorrhea, be happy. You should be thankful. That is a blessing from God. These days, that don't mean a damn thing. Cause they got some diseases out there. I'm not talking about HIV, they got some Ebola of Nuts. You might not even make it to your car.
I couldn't get a date the entire freshman year of college. The whole year I spend… well, they call it stalking now. But I call it getting to know you.
Ladies, you got to look for a man like you look for a job. Do you research. Run a credit check on ‘em. Meet his baby’s mamas. You don’t just drive him to the methadone clinic. Go inside! Meet the people!