Steve Gillespie

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | September 21
8:00PM
Helium Comedy Club Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
See all tour dates for Steve Gillespie

Works

Records
2021 Liminal Bliss
2017 Alive on State
2013 Stever Fever

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Hailing from Minneapolis, where after receiving a degree in something or other Steve became really bored and started telling jokes into a microphone. He first began honing his craft at the Acme Comedy Club, and has quickly emerged as a fast-rising talent in one of the strongest and most competitive comedy scenes in the country. Steve has been touring non-stop for the past six years, appearing in some of the best comedy clubs and festivals in the country, including the Boston Comedy Festival and the Bridgetown Comedy Festival in Portland, OR. He was named runner-up for the Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laughfest in 2013. His debut album Stever Fever was named one of the top ten comedy albums of 2013 by Comedy-Reviews.com. In 2014 he made a two TV appearances on Fox’s Laughs.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram