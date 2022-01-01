Microphone Background

ComedyDB

Jenny Zigrino

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

33.8%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | September 15
7:00PM
Stand Up NY @ Laughing Man
Laughing Man Cafe
New York, NY
Buy

with Gus Tate, Hoodo Hersi, Gavin Matts, Katie Hannigan, Ian Fidance

See all tour dates for Jenny Zigrino

Works

Records
2017 JZ's New Album
2015 Home of the Good Laugh

Recorded at the Great American Comedy Festival. Features multiple comedians.

Specials (and other video)
2017 Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents Jenny Zigrino
2016 Adam Devine's House Party Season 3: Kook

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

With the sweetness of the Midwest and the iron balls of the East Coast, Jenny Zigrino is a comedian that packs a punch of truly original humor. She’s charmed audiences across the country with her wit, keen observations, embarrassing anecdotes, and brilliant honesty for a compelling performance you can’t ignore. She made her late-night debut on Conan O’Brien and was a finalist in Comedy Central’s “Up Next” Comics to Watch of 2013. She took 2nd place on the TBS show “Funniest Wins”, hosted by Marlon Wayans. She was featured on Oxygen’s “My Crazy Love”, IFC’s “Young, Broke, and Beautiful”, and FOX’s “LaughsTV”.

She’s a regular performer at the Women in Comedy Festival and has also performed at the New York Comedy Festival, RIOTLA Comedy Festival, The 9s Music Festival, Great American Comedy Festival, Cape Fear Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, and many others.

In conclusion, she’s kind of a bad ass bitch.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram