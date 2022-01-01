Earthquake on Terrorists Ain't no black people don't fuck with no bombs. We don't fit that profile. 'Cause you've got to be on time with a bomb.

Earthquake on Returning to Africa I don’t know who you niggas are talking about “let’s go back to Africa.” But after seeing Hotel Rwanda and Blood Diamond, you can sell my ticket! I’m staying right here. I’ll take my chances with the Klan. I can outrun a fat redneck, but I can’t outrun no Tutu.

Earthquake on His Brother My brother got fired for coming late at a night job. How you oversleep 8:30?

Earthquake on His Mortgage I bought a house. I spent $300,000 for it. Now it's only worth $100,000. But I owe $500,000. I done refinance my house so many times, I don't even own the gate.