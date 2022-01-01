Microphone Background

Rosie O’Donnell

Born: March 21, 1962
Biography

Rosie O’Donnell is a multiple Emmy Award winning television, stage and movie star and active philanthropist. In addition to hosting popular TV talk shows and a satellite radio show, Rosie has appeared in several Broadway productions and is a New York Times bestselling author.

Links:   Twitter