Large image of stand-Up comic Mike Feeney

ComedyDB

Mike Feeney

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

34.1%

Next Tour Date

Saturday | June 11
7:01PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
Buy

with  Carmen Lynch, Marina Franklin, Greer Barnes,

See all tour dates for Mike Feeney

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Mike Feeney is a New York City based comedian and actor. His high energy and dynamic stage presence captivate young and old audiences alike.

Mike has been featured on NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly, Funny or Die, Sirius XM, Fox’s Laughs, TruTV’s Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, The Chive, ABC’s Right This Minute and Food Network’s Restaurant Stakeout. He has also been a part of the New York Comedy Festival, Asheville Comedy Festival, Cape Fear Comedy Festival, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Skankfest, Hoboken Comedy Festival and the Laughing Devil Comedy Festival.

Mike’s album Rage Against The Routine debuted at number one on the iTunes comedy charts and number six on the Billboard charts. His sketch Low Battery won “Best Micro Short” at the Houston Comedy Film Festival. His other comedy shorts have been featured in the Williamsburg Independent Film Festival and regularly on the front page of Funny or Die.

Mike has studied at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre (UCB) and The Peoples Improv Theatre (P.I.T.). Currently, Mike performs all over the U.S. and is the co-host of Irish Goodbye Podcast.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram