ComedyDB

Megan Gailey

Born: February 17, 1986
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Monday | September 19
8:00PM
Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV
with Michael Malone

Tuesday | September 20
8:00PM
Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV
with Michael Malone

Wednesday | September 21
8:00PM
Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV
with Brad Garrett, Michael Malone

Thursday | September 22
8:00PM
Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV
with Brad Garrett, Michael Malone

Friday | September 23
8:00PM
Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV
with Brad Garrett, Michael Malone

Saturday | September 24
8:00PM
Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV
with Brad Garrett, Michael Malone

Sunday | September 25
8:00PM
Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV
with Brad Garrett, Michael Malone

Biography

Megan Gailey has performed on The Conan O’Brien Show, @Midnight and has a Comedy Central Half Hour Special premiering in 2018.

Megan was part of the 2015 New Faces show at the Just For Laughs Festival and was a featured performer at SXSW, Bridgetown Comedy Festival and a writer for the 2017 ESPYS.

She can currently be seen touring all over the country and in a national commercial for Blue Diamond Almonds. She has finally performed alongside enough famous people that her older brothers no longer hate her.

Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram