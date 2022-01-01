Videos
with Michael Malone
Megan Gailey has performed on The Conan O’Brien Show, @Midnight and has a Comedy Central Half Hour Special premiering in 2018.
Megan was part of the 2015 New Faces show at the Just For Laughs Festival and was a featured performer at SXSW, Bridgetown Comedy Festival and a writer for the 2017 ESPYS.
She can currently be seen touring all over the country and in a national commercial for Blue Diamond Almonds. She has finally performed alongside enough famous people that her older brothers no longer hate her.